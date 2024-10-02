U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Mirleine Desir, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialist assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conducts a CBRN detection test during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. These units are trained to handle emergencies where regular soldiers might not know what to do. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie)