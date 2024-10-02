U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Everage and Spc. Mirleine Desir, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct a CBRN 3 report after getting their readings during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. The training enhanced interoperability, coordination, and response effectiveness between allied forces when addressing CBRN threats in multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)