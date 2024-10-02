Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Everage and Spc. Mirleine Desir, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), conduct a CBRN 3 report after getting their readings during joint CBRN defense training between U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Oct. 2, 2024. The training enhanced interoperability, coordination, and response effectiveness between allied forces when addressing CBRN threats in multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8675461
    VIRIN: 241002-A-JR370-1242
    Resolution: 7507x5007
    Size: 22.31 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    This work, U.S. Army and Bulgarian Armed Forces CBRN Units Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    10thMTNDIV

