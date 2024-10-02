Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the two-bay fuel maintenance hangar designed to assist with repairing and maintaining the fueling systems of the KC-46-A Pegasus, the newest refueling tanker in the Air Force. The project is part of a larger KC-46 A campus, with seven of 14 planned bays currently in operation. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo By Sonny Barber/Released)