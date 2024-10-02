Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 4 of 7]

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

    08.21.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the two-bay fuel maintenance hangar designed to assist with repairing and maintaining the fueling systems of the KC-46-A Pegasus, the newest refueling tanker in the Air Force. The project is part of a larger KC-46 A campus, with seven of 14 planned bays currently in operation. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo By Sonny Barber/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:51
    USACE
    Engineering
    TInker AFB
    Construction
    KC-46A
    Tulsa District

