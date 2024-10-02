Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 5 of 7]

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa and Huntington Districts partnered to complete design of 60-foot stoplogs to be used within the Tulsa and Little Rock Districts during maintenance projects on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Stoplogs are critical structures that can be placed on dam spillways and in lock chambers to hold back the reservoir or river. such as this work at Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:51
    Photo ID: 8673946
    VIRIN: 240829-A-CE999-1046
    Resolution: 2766x1844
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 7 of 7], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tulsa District at work &ndash; Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

    USACE
    dewatering
    Tulsa District
    Lock and Dam
    Huntington District
    Webbers Falls

