Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa and Huntington Districts partnered to complete design of 60-foot stoplogs to be used within the Tulsa and Little Rock Districts during maintenance projects on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Stoplogs are critical structures that can be placed on dam spillways and in lock chambers to hold back the reservoir or river. such as this work at Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16.