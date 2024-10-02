Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 3 of 7]

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new fuels facility, Aug. 13. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversaw the project, which will enable faster ground refueling for the wing’s aircraft. The project included fuel storage tanks, roads, parking lots, security fencing and gates, a maintenance building, and an operations facility capable of receiving, storing, and issuing ground and aviation fuel for the base.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:51
    This work, Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 7 of 7], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Engineering
    Construction
    138th Fighter Wing
    Tulsa District
    Support the Warfighter

