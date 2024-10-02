Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new fuels facility, Aug. 13. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversaw the project, which will enable faster ground refueling for the wing’s aircraft. The project included fuel storage tanks, roads, parking lots, security fencing and gates, a maintenance building, and an operations facility capable of receiving, storing, and issuing ground and aviation fuel for the base.