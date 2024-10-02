Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

Courtesy Photo | Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the UAS range modification...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the UAS range modification project at Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma during FY24. Modifications to the unmanned aircraft system range at Fort Sill during FY24 included the provision of site work, utilities, the relocation of existing structures, and electrical and communication to and within user-installed temporary buildings, which can be used for maintenance and classrooms. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo By Brad Throckmorton/Released) see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — During fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District tackled various projects showcasing a commitment to strengthening the diverse mission set of the district.



Tulsa district, established in 1939 under the direction of former Secretary of War Harry Hines Woodring, turned 85 on July 1. The district has one of the largest civil works missions within USACE, with 38 multipurpose lakes that provide flood risk mitigation, water supply, hydropower, and navigation. The district also has 150 miles of the McClellan Kerr Navigation System, which helps give commerce to the heartland of the country. The military construction mission provides engineering and construction to two Army and four Air Force installations.



“From civil works to military construction, our projects have served our communities and supported the warfighter,” said Tulsa District Commander, Col. Timothy Hudson. “As we highlight a few of these projects we celebrate the ability of our people to safely deliver quality projects while also fostering strong partnerships.”



Hub Crew



The Tulsa District operations division developed and successfully deployed the new civil maintenance section, which includes a mobile maintenance crew capable of handling large-scale repair and maintenance efforts across multiple business lines. This crew was developed to utilize in-house labor and expertise to deliver high-quality projects at a lower cost, saving the district $2.9 million in funding in fiscal year 24.



“The crew completed Canton and Choteau embankment repairs, highlighting their ability to save time and funding while showcasing their skillset and ability to perform quality work,” said Tulsa District Corps of Engineers Chief of Maintenance Section Matt Reeves.



Eufaula Lake Spillway Bridge Replacement Project



In 2015, the Eufaula Lake spillway bridge was determined to be at the end of its useful life. This determination was based on the continuing failure of the bridge deck and the fracture-critical nature of the bridge superstructure. Ultra-high-performance concrete was used in the project, resulting in the first UHPC joint system of this scale in Oklahoma.

Work on the project officially began in 2020. The $20 million project was funded by the State of Oklahoma, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa

District, and the Federal Highway Administration.



Stoplogs



Looking toward standardization and commonality, the Tulsa and Huntington Districts partnered to complete a design of 60-foot stoplogs to be used within the Tulsa and Little Rock Districts during maintenance projects on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

Stoplogs are critical structures that can be placed on dam spillways and in lock chambers to hold back the reservoir or river, creating dry space for inspections and work on the permanent structures.

“It is important to understand when these stoplogs are in place, there is often work happening immediately downstream,” said Tulsa District Structural Engineer Robert Felice. “Failure during this work would carry a high probability of loss of life. A joint effort from many offices and organizations within SWT resulted in a final product with a streamlined design, yielding significant cost savings and enabling SWT to increase the inventory of the structures and capabilities of teams and contractors working on the river.”



KC-46A two-bay fuel maintenance hangar



This two-bay hangar was designed to assist with repairing and maintaining the fueling systems of the KC-46A Pegasus, the newest refueling tanker in the Air Force. While repair and maintenance are the primary uses of the hangar, the two sides are separated to provide the flexibility needed in the future, such as a nose-in first or tail-in first configuration for the aircraft and the use of other equipment that will be stored within the hangar.



The project is part of a larger KC-46A campus, with seven of 14 planned bays currently in operation. Construction of the campus is expected to continue through 2029. At completion, the 158-acre campus will provide eight hangars, ramp infrastructure, software innovation labs, and engine test facilities. The Pegasus will eventually replace the KC-135, another refueling tanker, with a maintenance mission at Tinker.



Fort Sill training building- infield training facility and UAS range modification projects



Converting building 3162 from an administrative facility to a classroom training facility included demolition and replacement of existing interior finishes and ceiling grids, addition of wall insulation, and installation of materials so the building has a secure storage space. Work has been substantially completed, pending any modifications with punch list items currently underway.



Modifications to the unmanned aircraft system range included the provision of site work, utilities, the relocation of existing structures, and electrical and communication to and within user-installed temporary buildings, which can be used for maintenance and classrooms.



Tulsa Air National Guard fuel storage facility



The $21.5 million fuel storage facility took three years to construct. It included fuel storage tanks, roads, parking lots, security fencing and gates, a maintenance building, and an operations facility capable of receiving, storing, and issuing ground and aviation fuel for the Tulsa Air National Guard.



The Tulsa District stewards water resources and delivers infrastructure projects to secure our nation, energize our economy and reduce disaster risk. To learn more about Tulsa District, visit us here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/