Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

Building 3162 at Fort Sill was converted from an administrative facility to a classroom training facility. Work on the building included demolition and replacement of existing interior finished and ceiling grids, addition of wall insulation among other upgrades. The work was completed by Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during FY24. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo By Brad Throckmorton/Released)
