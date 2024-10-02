Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the UAS range modification project at Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma during FY24. Modifications to the unmanned aircraft system range at Fort Sill during FY24 included the provision of site work, utilities, the relocation of existing structures, and electrical and communication to and within user-installed temporary buildings, which can be used for maintenance and classrooms. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo By Brad Throckmorton/Released)
