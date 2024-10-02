Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 7 of 7]

    Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed the UAS range modification project at Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma during FY24. Modifications to the unmanned aircraft system range at Fort Sill during FY24 included the provision of site work, utilities, the relocation of existing structures, and electrical and communication to and within user-installed temporary buildings, which can be used for maintenance and classrooms. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo By Brad Throckmorton/Released)

    This work, Tulsa District at work – Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tulsa District at work &ndash; Celebrating 85 years with a look at FY24 from civil works to military construction

    USACE
    engineering
    Fort Sill
    Construction
    Tulsa District
    support the warfighter

