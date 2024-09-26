A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIr Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, right, prepares to marshal a jet while Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, stands at attention during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Gonzalez’s marshaling assisted the pilot in safely entering the aircraft parking area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)