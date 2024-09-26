Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

    ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. AIr Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, right, prepares to marshal a jet while Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, stands at attention during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Gonzalez’s marshaling assisted the pilot in safely entering the aircraft parking area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8672693
    VIRIN: 240928-F-NC910-2125
    Resolution: 5736x3816
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download