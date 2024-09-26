U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, left, salutes her teammates during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. The launch-out salute between the pilot and maintainers was a military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8672687
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-NC910-1695
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS