A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

U.S. AIr Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, left, and Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, celebrate after launching the demo A-10 aircraft during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Each maintainer had their own post-launch celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8672690
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-NC910-1711
|Resolution:
|5114x3403
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
