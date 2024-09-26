A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs preflight checks during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Allen performed in the B-man position which involved doing preflight checks and removing the chocks when the pilot was ready to taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)