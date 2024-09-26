Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

    ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs preflight checks during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Allen performed in the B-man position which involved doing preflight checks and removing the chocks when the pilot was ready to taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8672686
    VIRIN: 240928-F-NC910-1632
    Resolution: 4522x3009
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024
    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download