U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs preflight checks during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Allen performed in the B-man position which involved doing preflight checks and removing the chocks when the pilot was ready to taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8672686
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-NC910-1632
|Resolution:
|4522x3009
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.