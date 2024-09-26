A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, takes off in her A-10 aircraft during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. This A-10, “Memphis Belle III,” was built in 1978. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)