A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

U.S. AIr Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, performs preflight checks during the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. Gonzalez performed in the A-man position which involved doing preflight checks, signaling to the pilot and launching the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)