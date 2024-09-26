Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024 [Image 7 of 11]

    A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

    ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, banks her A-10 aircraft over the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. The A-10 demonstration included a number of acrobatic maneuvers and a high-G turn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 19:00
    VIRIN: 240928-F-NC910-2063
    Location: ROBINSON, ILLINOIS, US
    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

