A-10 Demo - Wings by the Wabash 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, banks her A-10 aircraft over the Wings by the Wabash Air Show in Robinson, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2024. The A-10 demonstration included a number of acrobatic maneuvers and a high-G turn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)