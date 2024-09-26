SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, center, senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, visits with cadets during the hackathon portion of the 2025 SOCOM Ignite Program kick-off event at the MIT ROTC building, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sept. 21, 2024. During the kick-off event, personnel with U.S. SOCOM presented their challenges to the students, who then teamed up with SOF operators and researchers to innovate solutions for real-world problems. Challenges presented consisted of big data analytics, smart sensors, unmanned system autonomy and swarming, human-machine teaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and generating real-time actionable intelligence from battlefield sensors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)