SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

U.S. Army Col. Rhea Pritchett, the program executive officer for Special Operations Forces Digital Applications at U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, explains SDA to cadets during the 2025 SOCOM Ignite Program kick-off event at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 2024. The SOCOM Ignite Program is an innovation and talent pipeline development program aimed at creating an opportunity for future military officers to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degrees toward building technology solutions for Special Operations Forces-submitted challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)