SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Brandon Clumpner, an instructor with the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, gives a design crash course to cadets during the kick-off event for the 2025 Special Operations Command Ignite Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 2024. The SOCOM Ignite Program is an innovation and talent pipeline development program aimed at creating an opportunity for future military officers to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degrees toward building technology solutions for Special Operations Forces-submitted challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)