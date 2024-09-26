Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

    LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Brandon Clumpner, an instructor with the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, gives a design crash course to cadets during the kick-off event for the 2025 Special Operations Command Ignite Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 2024. The SOCOM Ignite Program is an innovation and talent pipeline development program aimed at creating an opportunity for future military officers to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degrees toward building technology solutions for Special Operations Forces-submitted challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8670250
    VIRIN: 240920-F-SI788-1186
    Resolution: 7974x5316
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineering
    future
    SOF
    ROTC
    innovate
    AT&amp;L

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download