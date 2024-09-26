SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Aliperti, an instructor with the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, gives a design crash course to cadets during the kick-off event for the 2025 Special Operations Command Ignite Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 2024. During the kick-off event, personnel with U.S. SOCOM presented their challenges to the students, who then teamed up with SOF operators and researchers to innovate solutions for real-world problems. Challenges presented consisted of big data analytics, smart sensors, unmanned system autonomy and swarming, human-machine teaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and generating real-time actionable intelligence from battlefield sensors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)