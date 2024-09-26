Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

    LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Aliperti, an instructor with the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, gives a design crash course to cadets during the kick-off event for the 2025 Special Operations Command Ignite Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 2024. During the kick-off event, personnel with U.S. SOCOM presented their challenges to the students, who then teamed up with SOF operators and researchers to innovate solutions for real-world problems. Challenges presented consisted of big data analytics, smart sensors, unmanned system autonomy and swarming, human-machine teaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and generating real-time actionable intelligence from battlefield sensors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8670254
    VIRIN: 240920-F-SI788-1240
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF
    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineering
    future
    SOF
    ROTC
    innovate
    AT&amp;L

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download