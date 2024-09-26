SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets with U.S. Special Operations Command’s Ignite Program learn about drones and interact with various autonomous systems at the Autonomous Systems Development Facility, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, Sept. 19, 2024. The SOCOM Ignite Program is an innovation and talent pipeline development program aimed at creating an opportunity for future military officers to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degrees toward building technology solutions for Special Operations Forces-submitted challenges. The cadets were introduced to autonomy concepts at ASDF and were able to interact with various prototype autonomous systems providing them a headstart into their projects for the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)