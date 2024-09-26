SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets with U.S. Special Operations Command’s Ignite Program visit various stations to talk with Special Operations Forces personnel during the 2025 SOCOM Ignite Program kick-off event at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, Sept. 20, 2024. The SOCOM Ignite Program is an innovation and talent pipeline development program aimed at creating an opportunity for future military officers to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degrees toward building technology solutions for Special Operations Forces-submitted challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)