SOCOM Ignite: Fresh perspectives, new MOS for future SOF

Cadet Corporal Rebecca Storch, left, with the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, and Cadet Corporal Justin Libertini, with Army ROTC at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, work on their project during the hackathon portion of the 2025 SOCOM Ignite Program kick-off event at the MIT ROTC building, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sept. 21, 2024. The SOCOM Ignite Program is an innovation and talent pipeline development program aimed at creating an opportunity for future military officers to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degrees toward building technology solutions for Special Operations Forces-submitted challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)