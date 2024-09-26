RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Sheena Pinero, 86th Mission Support Group executive assistant, during the Hope in Motion 5k opening ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. The 5k invited the Kaiserslautern Military Community to participate and raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the resources available to those who need them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)