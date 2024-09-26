RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, gives a high five to a Hope in Motion 5k participant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. The 5k invited the Kaiserslautern Military Community to participate and raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the resources available to those who need them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8668901
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-ER993-1099
|Resolution:
|4915x3280
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
