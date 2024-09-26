Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month [Image 2 of 8]

    RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, gives a high five to a Hope in Motion 5k participant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. The 5k invited the Kaiserslautern Military Community to participate and raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the resources available to those who need them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    This work, RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

