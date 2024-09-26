RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hope in Motion 5k participants gather for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. Hope in Motion is a movement as part of the Power of Us campaign for suicide prevention awareness. The campaign serves to honor those we have lost due to suicide, support those who are struggling and celebrate the strength of community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)