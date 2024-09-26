RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, right, 86th Airlift Wing commander, embraces Sheena Pinero, left, 86th Mission Support Group executive assistant, during the Hope in Motion 5k opening ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. September was declared as Suicide Prevention Awareness month in 2008. This nationwide observance aims to raise awareness about suicide, identify ways to prevent suicide and remember the lives lost to suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)