    RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month [Image 3 of 8]

    RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, right, 86th Airlift Wing commander, embraces Sheena Pinero, left, 86th Mission Support Group executive assistant, during the Hope in Motion 5k opening ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. September was declared as Suicide Prevention Awareness month in 2008. This nationwide observance aims to raise awareness about suicide, identify ways to prevent suicide and remember the lives lost to suicide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8668902
    VIRIN: 240927-F-ER993-1035
    Resolution: 5021x3351
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5k
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

