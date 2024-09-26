Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month [Image 8 of 8]

    RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Sheena Pinero, 86th Mission Support Group executive assistant, shares her story during the Hope in Motion 5k opening ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. Hope in Motion is a movement as part of the Power of Us campaign for suicide prevention awareness. The campaign serves to honor those we have lost due to suicide, support those who are struggling and celebrate the strength of community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    This work, RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

