RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sheena Pinero, 86th Mission Support Group executive assistant, receives a hug after sharing her story of loss after the Hope in Motion 5k opening ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. Hope in Motion is a movement as part of the Power of Us campaign for suicide prevention awareness. The campaign serves to honor those we have lost due to suicide, support those who are struggling and celebrate the strength of community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)