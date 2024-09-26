RAB hosts Hope in Motion 5k for Suicide Prevention Awareness month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hope in Motion 5k participants run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024. The 5k invited the Kaiserslautern Military Community to participate and raise awareness of Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the resources available to those who need them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)