    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC [Image 5 of 7]

    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, gives a speech during the Airman Leadership School renaming ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024. The Airman Leadership School was renamed in honor of Wright, recognizing his impact as an educator and leader of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    This work, Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

