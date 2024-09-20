Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, places his right hand over his heart during the singing of the U.S. national anthem during the Airman Leadership School renaming ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024. The Airman Leadership School was renamed in honor of Wright, who served there as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)