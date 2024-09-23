Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, and Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, unveil the new Airman Leadership School sign at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024. The Airman Leadership School was renamed in honor of Wright, who served there as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)