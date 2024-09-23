Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, and Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, unveil the new Airman Leadership School sign at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024. The Airman Leadership School was renamed in honor of Wright, who served there as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community on Sept 19-20, 2024.



Wright was invited to Ramstein Air Base to speak with Airmen and celebrate his legacy with the renaming of the Airman Leadership School at Kapaun Air Station in his honor.



“We were able to honor Kaleth O. Wright by naming our leadership school after him,” said USAF Capt. George Bermudez, 86th Force Support Squadron force development flight commander. “Chief Wright has a rich history at Ramstein, having served as an ALS instructor and the command chief for the Third Air Force. This renaming recognizes his significant role in the professional development of countless Airmen.”



“It means the world to me,” said Wright. “I have a special connection to this place because I taught at Kisling, and I even spent time teaching here at ALS, mentoring and working with Airmen.”



On the following day, Wright hosted a two-hour Q&A session at Ramstein AB . During the event, Airmen in attendance asked questions on many topics, to which Wright shared insights from his personal life and military career.



“Learn as much as you can, absorb as much as you can and be on a mission to be the best version of yourself,” said Wright.



With approximately 500 students going through ALS every year, Wright’s legacy as an educator and leader will be remembered for generations to come.