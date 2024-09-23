Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

    Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.24.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, visited the Kaiserslautern Military Community on Sept 19-20, 2024.

    Wright was invited to Ramstein Air Base to speak with Airmen and celebrate his legacy with the renaming of the Airman Leadership School at Kapaun Air Station in his honor.

    “We were able to honor Kaleth O. Wright by naming our leadership school after him,” said USAF Capt. George Bermudez, 86th Force Support Squadron force development flight commander. “Chief Wright has a rich history at Ramstein, having served as an ALS instructor and the command chief for the Third Air Force. This renaming recognizes his significant role in the professional development of countless Airmen.”

    “It means the world to me,” said Wright. “I have a special connection to this place because I taught at Kisling, and I even spent time teaching here at ALS, mentoring and working with Airmen.”

    On the following day, Wright hosted a two-hour Q&A session at Ramstein AB . During the event, Airmen in attendance asked questions on many topics, to which Wright shared insights from his personal life and military career.

    “Learn as much as you can, absorb as much as you can and be on a mission to be the best version of yourself,” said Wright.

    With approximately 500 students going through ALS every year, Wright’s legacy as an educator and leader will be remembered for generations to come.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 02:24
    Story ID: 481586
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC
    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC
    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC
    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC
    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC
    Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Wright
    ALS
    Renaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download