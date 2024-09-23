Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, gives a speech during the Airman Leadership School renaming ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024. The Airman Leadership School was renamed in honor of Wright, recognizing his impact as an educator and leader of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)