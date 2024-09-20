Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard members wait for the opening ceremony to begin during the Airman Leadership School renaming ceremony at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024. The Airman Leadership School was renamed in honor of Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, recognizing his impact as an educator and leader of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)