Former CMSAF Wright visits KMC

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright, hugs a participant of a Q&A session at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. During his visit to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, Wright held a Q&A session with Airmen, sharing insights from his personal life and military career. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)