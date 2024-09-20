374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman carries equipment toward the flight line during a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Maintenance Group, 374th Mission Support Group and the 730th Air Mobility Squadron participated in the mission generation exercise, which was designed to practice individual mission sets required to rapidly deploy assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)