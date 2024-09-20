A U.S. Air Force Airman carries equipment toward the flight line during a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Maintenance Group, 374th Mission Support Group and the 730th Air Mobility Squadron participated in the mission generation exercise, which was designed to practice individual mission sets required to rapidly deploy assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8657914
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-JB191-1247
|Resolution:
|8256x4851
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW conducts mission generation exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.