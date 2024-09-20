374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron taxis during a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The 36th AS maintains a forward presence and supports combat operations by providing responsive movement of personnel and equipment through aerial delivery and assault airland operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)