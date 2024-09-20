Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron taxis during a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The 36th AS maintains a forward presence and supports combat operations by providing responsive movement of personnel and equipment through aerial delivery and assault airland operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 00:32
    Photo ID: 8657921
    VIRIN: 240918-F-JB191-1404
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AW conducts mission generation exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise
    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    374th Airlift Wing
    36 AS
    374th MXG
    374th MSG
    730 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download