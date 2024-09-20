Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise [Image 6 of 12]

    374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Satterlee, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation functions supervisor, operates a forklift during a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Maintenance Group, 374th Mission Support Group and the 730th Air Mobility Squadron participated in the mission generation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 00:32
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    readiness
    374th Airlift Wing
    36 AS
    374th MXG
    374th MSG
    730 AMS

