374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

Members of the 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 730th Air Mobility Squadron load equipment onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Throughout the day members prepared, secured, inspected and loaded equipment for a mission generation exercise designed to showcase Yokota’s readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)