Members of the 374th Airlift Wing load equipment onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron for a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Throughout the day members prepared, secured, inspected and loaded equipment for a mission generation exercise designed to showcase Yokota’s readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8657918
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-JB191-1362
|Resolution:
|4468x3287
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW conducts mission generation exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.