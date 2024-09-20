374 AW conducts mission generation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 730th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to load equipment on to a C-130J Super Hercules during a mission generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Throughout the day members prepared, secured, inspected and loaded equipment for a mission generation exercise designed to showcase Yokota’s readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samantha White)