Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander and BE Commander Air Force forces/Combined/Joint Forces Air Component Commander, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson III, USAFWC command chief, center right, stand with the Bamboo Eagle 24-3 AFFOR battle staff at the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 9, 2024. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)