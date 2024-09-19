Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 9 of 9]

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander and BE Commander Air Force forces/Combined/Joint Forces Air Component Commander, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson III, USAFWC command chief, center right, stand with the Bamboo Eagle 24-3 AFFOR battle staff at the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 9, 2024. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    This work, Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

