    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 7 of 9]

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force members integrated to provide national expertise, independent/contingency communications, and to further development of tactics, techniques and procedures within Bamboo Eagle’s air operations center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Aug. 6, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle 24-3, simulated combat scenarios and live joint training operations provided a unique opportunity for military personnel from the U.S., Australia, and the U.K., to work closely together and enhance their collective capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 9 of 9], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bamboo Eagle: &lsquo;Upping our game&rsquo; for Great Power Competition

    Command and Control

    Royal Air Force
    combined Air Operations Center
    Royal Australian Air Force
    505th Command and Control Wing
    operational command and control
    BENAFB

