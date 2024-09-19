Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force members integrated to provide national expertise, independent/contingency communications, and to further development of tactics, techniques and procedures within Bamboo Eagle’s air operations center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Aug. 6, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle 24-3, simulated combat scenarios and live joint training operations provided a unique opportunity for military personnel from the U.S., Australia, and the U.K., to work closely together and enhance their collective capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 01:46
|Photo ID:
|8652281
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-ES928-1003
|Resolution:
|2304x1728
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 9 of 9], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
Command and Control