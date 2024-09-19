Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force members integrated to provide national expertise, independent/contingency communications, and to further development of tactics, techniques and procedures within Bamboo Eagle’s air operations center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Aug. 6, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle 24-3, simulated combat scenarios and live joint training operations provided a unique opportunity for military personnel from the U.S., Australia, and the U.K., to work closely together and enhance their collective capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)