Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMACC visits Shadow Operations Center-Nellis during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMACC visits Shadow Operations Center-Nellis during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Finney, 805th Combat Training Squadron commander, right, welcomes Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, left, to the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, during exercise Bambo Eagle 24-3 execution, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 4, 2024. Wilsbach traveled to the ShOC-N to observe Bamboo Eagle 24-3 execution, a live-fly and a simultaneous live, virtual, and constructive exercise, which tackled issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 01:46
    Photo ID: 8652276
    VIRIN: 240804-F-ES928-1001
    Resolution: 2688x4000
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC visits Shadow Operations Center-Nellis during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 9 of 9], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    COMACC visits Shadow Operations Center-Nellis during Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition
    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bamboo Eagle: &lsquo;Upping our game&rsquo; for Great Power Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    RAF
    RAAF
    505th Command and Control Wing
    BENAFB
    operational C2
    live virtual constructive combat-representative training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download