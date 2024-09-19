U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn Finney, 805th Combat Training Squadron commander, right, welcomes Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, left, to the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, during exercise Bambo Eagle 24-3 execution, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 4, 2024. Wilsbach traveled to the ShOC-N to observe Bamboo Eagle 24-3 execution, a live-fly and a simultaneous live, virtual, and constructive exercise, which tackled issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 01:46
|Photo ID:
|8652276
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-ES928-1001
|Resolution:
|2688x4000
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Shadow Operations Center-Nellis during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 9 of 9], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
