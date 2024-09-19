Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 1 of 9]

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander and BE Commander Air Force forces/Combined/Joint Forces Air Component Commander, left, leads the first Bamboo Eagle 24-3 AFFOR Commander’s Update Brief with his AFFOR staff and air operations center staff at the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 31, 2024. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Papers on table were blurred for security purposes; photo cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    COMACC visits Shadow Operations Center-Nellis during Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    Bamboo Eagle: &lsquo;Upping our game&rsquo; for Great Power Competition

