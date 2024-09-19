Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 along with U.S. Airmen, Guardians, Marines, and allies from Australia and the United Kingdom, integrating into a combined force in a live, virtual, and constructive environment at the 705th Combat Training Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2024. Last month, the exercise conducted live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive, or LVC, rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and fighting through the tyranny of distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel)