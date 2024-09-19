Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 8 of 9]

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shanda Boyle, 505th Training Squadron, right, Senior Airman Aubrie Olsen, 805th Combat Training Squadron, center, and Airman First Class David Ornavec. 56th Air Communications Squadron, work in Bamboo Eagle 24-3’s air operations center at the 613th AOC, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Aug. 6, 2024. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Bamboo Eagle: &lsquo;Upping our game&rsquo; for Great Power Competition

