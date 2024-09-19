Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Gervasoni, RAAF exchange officer to Marine Air Support Squadron 3, participates in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 alongside MASS-3 Marines as a combined force training in a live, virtual, and constructive environment at the 705th Combat Training Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2024. Last month, the exercise conducted live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive, or LVC, rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and fighting through the tyranny of distance. (Screens and documents blurred for security purposes and photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel)