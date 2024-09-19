Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition [Image 4 of 9]

    Bamboo Eagle: ‘Upping our game’ for Great Power Competition

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ben Gervasoni, RAAF exchange officer to Marine Air Support Squadron 3, participates in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 alongside MASS-3 Marines as a combined force training in a live, virtual, and constructive environment at the 705th Combat Training Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2024. Last month, the exercise conducted live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive, or LVC, rolling scenario, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and fighting through the tyranny of distance. (Screens and documents blurred for security purposes and photo cropped to focus on subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel)

