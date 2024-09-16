U.S. Air Force conducts trilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 15th Wing, is unloaded while delivering cargo in support of Dynamic Force Employment operations, at Republic of Singapore Air Force Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, Aug. 22, 2024. The C-17 arrived in Singapore to conduct bilateral Dynamic Force Employment operations with the RSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardon)